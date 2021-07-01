Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

IDF Brig.Gen. Sharon Asman, 43, died Thursday morning after collapsing during a combat fitness drill.

Asman, who had just taken command of the IDF Nahal Brigade, was participating in a drill at the Beit Lid military base in central Israel.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Asman said in his final speech Monday upon assuming his new command, “With heroism, initiative and humility every enemy will be defeated. This is the way we will continue to march in the campaign to defend the nation. . .Out of a tremendous mission and commitment I take command of the Nahal Brigade, a melting pot and a way of life, a brigade in which I fought and unfortunately where I lost friends and commanders.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his condolences to the family on his own behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Israel. “General Asman was one of our best and brightest,” Bennett said. “He contributed his best years to maintaining Israel’s security. His untimely departure is an unfortunate and painful event. Our hearts go out to his dear family.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Asman “led soldiers of every demographic. He was a unique infantryman who grew up in the Nahal Brigade and advanced along the entire chain of command.

“I remember him well as a battalion commander leading soldiers into the Gaza Strip in the Beit Hanoun sector, fearless and focused on the mission, showing his soldiers the heroism and inner peace that so characterized him.” Gantz added that Asman would be remembered as “brave, original, modest and giving his all for his country. My condolences to his family,” he said.

Beit El Council head Shai Alon said that he had worked “a lot” together with Asman, who previously served as IDF regional brigade commander in the Benjamin region. “He was an imposing man who knew how to do his job exceptionally well and cooperate profitably and cheerfully with others. The settlements in Benjamin have lost a valued, humble and professional man and friend today,” he said.

Religious Zionism party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich also paid tribute to the general, commenting that it has been “with tremendous pain and astonishment that we received the news” of his passing. Smotrich said Asman was a “brave soldier and a revered commander,” . . . one who “dedicated his entire life to the State of Israel, and one of Israel’s best sons. My heartfelt condolences to the family and may he be inscribed in the Book of Life,” he said.

Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin likewise called Asman a “hero of the IDF and a true leader. We weep for his departure along with you,” he said to the family.

Opposition leader and former prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu sent his “deepest condolences to the family,” saying that Asman “contributed greatly to Israel’s security for about 25 years while serving in combat and command positions.

“He was wounded during Operation Protective Edge while serving as commander of the Shaham Regiment and returned on the same day to command his soldiers,” Netanyahu revealed. “I salute him and embrace his parents and brother. May his memory be blessed.”