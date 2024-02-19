Photo Credit: Yael Foundation Facebook

The Yael Foundation, an international philanthropic organization dedicated to enhancing Jewish education in the Diaspora, is set this week to host the International Yael Foundation Conference 2024 focusing on the modern challenges of Jewish education globally. The conference, which will take place from February 19-22, will be attended by Jewish community leaders and over 60 directors of Jewish educational institutions from 30 countries around the world.

In response to the urgent need for support following heightened antisemitic incidents worldwide, particularly the alarming 1,000% increase since October 7, the Yael Foundation, under the leadership of philanthropists Uri and Yael Poliavich, has rallied a diverse array of educators, thinkers, and stakeholders from across the globe to address pressing challenges and seize opportunities in today’s rapidly evolving landscape of Jewish education. Hosted at the Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, Cyprus, this promises to be a cornerstone event, focusing on collaboration, innovation, and resilience in fortifying Jewish education worldwide.

This year’s conference will delve into a wide range of issues shaping Jewish education globally, including the integration of new technologies, the pedagogic response to the events of October 7, and the formulation of a contemporary vision for Jewish education. Distinguished speakers such as Dr. Hananel Rozenberg, Dr. Tzachi Lev-Ran, and Dr. Lan Lossos will offer insights and practical strategies to navigate these complex challenges.

Moreover, amidst dynamic discussions and collaborative workshops, participants will have the opportunity to forge new alliances, share best practices, and collectively chart a path forward in elevating Jewish education to new heights.

This year the Yael Foundation will introduce the ‘Yael Foundation for Educational Excellence’ award during the conference. This award recognizes and supports educational institutions in the Diaspora that have demonstrated excellence in their activities, garnering appreciation from both parents and the Foundation.

Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation, said, “This year more than ever, it is evident why Jewish education is essential for preserving Jewish identity in the Diaspora. The conference serves as a vital meeting point for educational institutions to engage in mutual learning and create a shared approach to confronting the challenges of our time.”