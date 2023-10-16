Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

The Israel Police reported Monday that dozens of people have been arrested as police fight incitement and support for terrorism in the Jewish State.

At least 63 people have been arrested for incitement since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War in Gaza, with indictments expected to be filed in the coming days.

Among those arrested in the last day was a cook who was fired from a restaurant after expressing support for terrorism and threatening to carry out an attack.

Jerusalem District Police have also increased operational preparations as they contend with incitement to terrorism and violence.

The district is working with other security bodies to monitor and handle posts on social media networks featuring content inciting terrorism and violence. The content includes identification, sympathy and support for the murderous acts of Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Researchers at the Israel Police Yahav (Blade) 433 Investigation Division’s cyber unit also have identified a widening trend of adding Israeli phone numbers to WhatsApp groups that feature harsh content against the State of Israel.

TPS contributed to this report.