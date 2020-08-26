Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A 39-year-old man was found stabbed, unconscious and in critical condition at Segula Junction in Petah Tikva Wednesday afternoon. MDA staff evacuated him to Belinson Hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was the first Israeli to die from a terror attack in the past 12 months, which is the longest period since 1964 where a year went by without any terror-related deaths.

Advertisement



Police forces that rushed to the scene located the stabbing Arab and drew their guns at him. The murderer recognized the threat of being neutralized and surrendered immediately without a fight and was taken into custody.

At 1:18 PM, a report was received by the Magen David Adom Yarkon Region 101 Dispatch Center, about an injured person at Segula Junction. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are providing medical treatment to a 39 year old male unconscious.

MDA Paramedic Ilan Mualem and Senior EMT Chezi Guttman reported: “The injured man lay on the pavement, unconscious with bleeding wounds on his body. We immediately started to provide life saving medical treatment including bandaging, hemorrhage control and advanced CPR. We swiftly put him in the Mobile Intensive Care Unit and evacuated him in critical condition whilst performing CPR to Belinson Hospital.”

According to News 0404, the terrorist is a resident of the village of Rojib near Shechem. Contrary to the first announcement by Israel Police, 0404 News learned that the 46-year-old terrorist holds an Israeli work permit and is not considered an illegal resident.

Police also determined that a stabbing attack in Rosh Ha’ayin on August 15, was a terror attack. The Arab terrorist and 3 additional men who aided the terrorist were arrested by security forces.