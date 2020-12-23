Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The chairman of the right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett announced Wednesday night that he intends to run for prime minister. (remarks in Hebrew)

“Israel needs new leadership,” Bennett said in his remarks. “Therefore, tonight I stand here before you, citizens of Israel, to announce that I am running for prime minister.”

Bennett vowed to unify the people of Israel and to improve the economy, albeit without sketching out his plan to carry that out.