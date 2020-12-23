Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett, May 14, 2020.

The chairman of the right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett announced Wednesday night that he intends to run for prime minister. (remarks in Hebrew)

“Israel needs new leadership,” Bennett said in his remarks. “Therefore, tonight I stand here before you, citizens of Israel, to announce that I am running for prime minister.”

Bennett vowed to unify the people of Israel and to improve the economy, albeit without sketching out his plan to carry that out.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
