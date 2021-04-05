Photo Credit: Mark Neyman / GPO

President Reuven Rivlin warned Monday that “at the moment, I cannot see a way to form a coalition.”

As is customary, the president met with representatives of all the parties to hear their recommendations on who should form the next coalition.

At the end of the process, which was set to conclude Monday night, Rivlin is set to announce on Wednesday which Knesset member will be entrusted with forming the new government, based on who he believes has the best chance of success.

That person will have 28 days to form a coalition, in accordance with Basic Law: The Government (2001). If additional time is required, Rivlin is authorized by law to grant an extension of up to 14 more days.

The Likud delegation, who recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met first with the president and was comprised of Ministers Tzachi Hanegbi, Ofir Akunis and Amir Ohana and Likud Knesset faction manager Aliza Broshi.

Yesh Atid’s Knesset faction, comprised of MKs Orna Barbivai, Meir Cohen and Karin Elharar, met next with Rivlin and recommended that Yair Lapid be entrusted with forming a government.

The Shas Sephardic Orthodox delegation, comprised of MKs Yoav Ben-Tzur, Ya’akov Margi and Michael Malchieli, met third and recommended that Netanyahu form the coalition.

The Kachol Lavan (Blue & White) Knesset faction recommended during its meeting with the president that Lapid be entrusted with forming a government in the consultations at Beit HaNasi. The Kachol Lavan delegation included Ministers Hili Tropper and Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and MK Yael Ron.

The Yamina delegation, comprised of MKs Ayelet Shaked and Matan Kahana, recommended that their own party chairman, Naftali Bennett, be entrusted with forming a coalition.

The Ashkenazi Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) Knesset faction recommended Netanyahu be chosen to form the coalition. The delegation was comprised of MKs Moshe Gafni, Ya’akov Litzman, Meir Porush and Uri Maklev.

The Labor party delegation, comprised of MKs Omer Bar-Lev, Gilad Kariv and Emilie Moatti, recommended Lapid be entrusted with forming the coalition.

Yisrael Beytenu’s Knesset faction, comprised of party chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, MK Oded Forer and party CEO Ina Zilbergratz, recommended Rivlin choose Lapid to form the coalition.

The Religious Zionism party led by Bezalel Smotrich recommended that Netanyahu be chosen to form the coalition. The delegation including Itamar Ben-Gvir, Michal Waldiger and Simcha Rothman.

The far-left Meretz party delegation recommended Lapid be chosen to form the coalition.

The Tikva Hadasha (New Hope) party led by MK Gilad Sa’ar declined to recommend anyone during its consultation with the president.

By early evening and with just two more consultations to go – with the Arab Joint List faction and with the new Ra’am party delegation – the count stood as follows:

Netanyahu: 52

Lapid: 45

Bennett: 7

During the day, Rivlin said that he sees another unworkable deadlock in the making, which could lead to a fifth round of elections.

“After four election campaigns, democracy has exhausted itself,” the president said.