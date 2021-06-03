Photo Credit: Flash90
Yair Lapid (L) and Naftali Bennett, March 12, 2014.
Will the Bennett-Lapid Shinui government collapse, and if so, how long will it take to happen?
The Shinui Government Will Collapse... Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Before Lapid takes over
38%, 3 votes
3 votes 38%
3 votes - 38% of all votes
In the first major crisis
25%, 2 votes
2 votes 25%
2 votes - 25% of all votes
After Lapid takes over
25%, 2 votes
2 votes 25%
2 votes - 25% of all votes
Within a short time, less than a year
13%, 1 vote
1 vote 13%
1 vote - 13% of all votes
When Netanyahu no longer leads the Likud
0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
It will last the full term
0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 8
June 3, 2021
×
You or your IP had already vote.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/polls-news/the-bennett-lapid-shinui-government-will-collapse/2021/06/03/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online:
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies. Ok Privacy policy