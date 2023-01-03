Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

The Director of Procurement at the Israel Ministry of Defense on Tuesday signed an agreement establishing an advanced training center for Armored Corps combat soldiers. The agreement’s value is estimated to be 400 million NIS ($114 million) and includes the training facility’s construction, operation, and maintenance.

The new training facility will allow Armored Corps combat soldiers, from basic training through reserve duty, to train in various challenging single or multiple-tank scenarios. The system will also enable integrated recording and investigation capabilities with the ability to replay events, in addition to documentation, data analysis, and tracking trainee performance.

The training facility will boost individual and team system-operating skills inside the tank and will establish an infrastructure for future training platforms.

The Israel Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) led the project with the IDF Ground Forces and the IDF Planning Directorate.

Deputy Director General and Head of the Directorate of Production and Procurement Avi Dadon said: “This is a significant step forward in the Armored Corps’ ability to train its soldiers and prepare them for the challenges of the battlefield in the best way possible. The simulator will strengthen and improve individual and team skills and will constitute infrastructure for future training platforms. The DOPP is proud to partner in strengthening land procurement that has been central in the past two years.”

Commander of the IDF Ground Forces Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai said: “The new Armored Corps facility is part of a growing trend of ground-based training simulators. The new simulator has great potential for increasing training efficacy, and is resource-efficient, with maximum flexibility, especially for combat reservists. The Ground Forces, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense’s DOPP, will continue to promote the digital revolution in the simulator field, as part of the multi-year plan that incorporates additional simulators for various ground forces.”

President and CEO of Elbit Systems Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said: “We are proud to support the IDF’s efforts to elevate its tank training to the next level. Armed Forces around the world are redesigning their training capabilities seeking to increase readiness while improving efficiency at the same time. This contract award underlines our leading position in this area.”