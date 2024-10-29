Photo Credit: Courtesy of Belev Echad

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather made an impactful visit to Israel, marking his fourth trip to the country since the onset of the Iron Swords War. Mayweather visited Belev Echad’s rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, Israel, to meet and support Israeli soldiers who were wounded during the recent conflict. The center, run by Belev Echad, provides essential rehabilitation and emotional support to soldiers recovering from serious injuries.

Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, retired with an undefeated record of 50-0. Known for his extraordinary defensive skills, speed, and strategic prowess in the ring, Mayweather has won world titles in five different weight classes over his career. Beyond his athletic achievements, he has also become a prominent figure for his philanthropic endeavors, lending his support to various causes worldwide.

During his visit, Mayweather expressed admiration and solidarity with the injured soldiers, saying, “I’m happy to be here. I see so many bright faces, so many beautiful people. You guys are brave warriors. I take my hat off to everyone in here that goes on that battlefield.” He continued, “Everyone can do your job, just like everyone can do my job. We all got to be team players. You guys are team players. I’m proud of you all. Hold your head up high and just know every day is a blessing. We can’t take anything for granted. You guys are true heroes, warriors, and I’m behind you 100%. I’ll be back, and you guys have my support.”

Moti Fried, who accompanied Mayweather on his visit to Israel, remarked on the dedication of the boxing icon: “It’s simply unbelievable that he drops everything and comes here for the fourth time. He’s a legend in his field, and his love for Israel and the Jewish people is something truly exceptional.”

Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, founders of Belev Echad, expressed their deep appreciation for Mayweather’s visit. “Floyd’s support and compassion mean the world to these soldiers,” said Rabbi Vigler. “His visit lifts their spirits and reminds them that people across the globe are standing with them.” Shevy Vigler added, “Floyd’s connection to our soldiers speaks volumes. His presence here brings hope and a renewed sense of strength to those who have sacrificed so much for Israel.”

