Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi/Flash90

Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, 76, one of the two Grand Rebbes of Satmar, and the chief rabbi of the Satmar community in Kiryas Joel, New York, is urging his flock to vote for Donald J. Trump in next Tuesday’s elections.

Both Satmar courts were afforded the chance to express their concerns to the Trump camp last September, as representatives from each group seized the opportunity to engage in discussions with Eric Trump in Manhattan. And there’s also this:

? #BREAKING The Satmar Rebbe is visiting former President Donald Trump today in Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/SoLDWhXoR1 — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) September 18, 2024

Advertisement





In 2016, Rabbi Teitelbaum called on his Chassidim to vote for Hillary Clinton, declaring that Satmar leaders “endorse and hereby order all registered voters in our community to come out and give the vote for the longtime friend of the Jews, Hillary R. Clinton, former New York State Senator and Secretary of State. (She) is known for her rare rich career of grand achievements, with special sensitivity and understanding to the needs of our Jewish brothers, in particular with very delicate cases of pidyon shevuyim (liberation of Jewish prisoners) and hatzalas nefashos (saving of lives).”

The reference to “liberation of Jewish prisoners” had to do with the fact that on his last day in office, President Bill Clinton reduced the prison sentences for federal fraud of four Skverer Chassidim, and the Skverer Rebbe is the brother-in-law of Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum.

The other Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum, the chief rabbi of the Williamsburg congregation, is also expected to endorse Trump.

Share this article on WhatsApp: