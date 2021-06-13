Photo Credit: Gymnastics Association via Twitter / Kan News
Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram, 22

Israeli gymnastic superstar Linoy Ashram became the new European champion Sunday at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship that were held in Varna, Bulgaria.

Ashram won gold in the competition, in addition to two silver medals and one in bronze, together with the rest of her Israeli team in the overall group competition.

“I’m happy that I managed to do the best I could and I’m looking forward. It was hard but every day is a new day and I started anew and said ‘I’ll come tomorrow and be better’.

“The focus is on the Olympics, we’ll keep working hard,” Ashram said in a statement following her achievement.

