Outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a stormy speech Sunday at the Knesset plenum for the first time in more than a decade as leader of the Opposition.

Netanyahu took on the position as leader of the Opposition in the same firm manner with which he led the nation as prime minister for 12 years.

Netanyahu reviewed the myriad major accomplishments of the Likud party and government he led. And he promised to stand strong as head of the opposition, a position in which he reminded the plenum, he “has been there before — and returned to the government”.

“We’ll be back!” Netanyahu vowed — in English — with a quick grin during a speech for which he was allotted nine minutes but which lasted instead nearly a half hour.

Following is a video of Netanyahu’s final speech as prime minister — this time around — at the Knesset.