Outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the swearing in of the new Israeli government, in the parliament in Jerusalem on June 13, 2021.

Outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a stormy speech Sunday at the Knesset plenum for the first time in more than a decade as leader of the Opposition.

Netanyahu took on the position as leader of the Opposition in the same firm manner with which he led the nation as prime minister for 12 years.

Netanyahu reviewed the myriad major accomplishments of the Likud party and government he led. And he promised to stand strong as head of the opposition, a position in which he reminded the plenum, he “has been there before — and returned to the government”.

“We’ll be back!” Netanyahu vowed — in English — with a quick grin during a speech for which he was allotted nine minutes but which lasted instead nearly a half hour.

Following is a video of Netanyahu’s final speech as prime minister — this time around — at the Knesset.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
