Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Guard Police arrested 15 wanted terror suspects and confiscated illegal weapons Wednesday in the continuing Operation ‘Break the Wave’ that began after the start of a massive wave of terror attacks earlier this year.

The arrests took place in the areas of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, and those of the Beka’a and Emekim regional division.

Among the villages where the arrests took place were Kharbat Etof, Yatta, Bezaria, Evidia, Horsa, Tapuach, Telath, Habola and Beit Rima, as well as in Beit Fajar and Beit Ummar in Gush Etzion, Bidou and El Mo’air in the area of the Binyamin Brigade, the IDF said in a statement.

During the operations the forces came under a hail of rocks hurled by residents of the villages.

There were no casualties to Israeli forces, the IDF said.

The detainees were transferred to security forces for further investigation.