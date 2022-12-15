Photo Credit: IDF
IDF soldiers during arrest operations in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Guard Police arrested 15 wanted terror suspects and confiscated illegal weapons Wednesday in the continuing Operation ‘Break the Wave’ that began after the start of a massive wave of terror attacks earlier this year.

The arrests took place in the areas of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, and those of the Beka’a and Emekim regional division.

Among the villages where the arrests took place were Kharbat Etof, Yatta, Bezaria, Evidia, Horsa, Tapuach, Telath, Habola and Beit Rima, as well as in Beit Fajar and Beit Ummar in Gush Etzion, Bidou and El Mo’air in the area of the Binyamin Brigade, the IDF said in a statement.

During the operations the forces came under a hail of rocks hurled by residents of the villages.

There were no casualties to Israeli forces, the IDF said.

The detainees were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

