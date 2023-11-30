Photo Credit: B'Tselem
Beka'ot checkpoint between Jordan Valley and Samaria.

A Palestinian Authority terrorist used his vehicle to attack Israelis early Thursday afternoon at the IDF checkpoint next to Moshav Beka’ot in the northern Jordan Valley.

“IDF soldiers at the scene shot and neutralized the assailant,” the IDF said, adding that the two injured soldiers sustained minor wounds.

The terrorist died of his wounds shortly after.

“The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified,” the IDF said.

Israeli military forces are searching the area for additional suspects.

