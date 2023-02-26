Photo Credit: courtesy

Two Jewish brothers from the Samaria community of Har Bracha were murdered Sunday in a terrorist shooting attack at the Huwara checkpoint on Route 60, south of Shechem.

"על שני אחים שנשפך דמם כאחד" pic.twitter.com/rL6HXwSyYP — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) February 26, 2023

Hillel Menachem Yaniv, and his brother, Yigal Yaakov Yaniv were both in their 20s. They were traveling when the terrorists’ vehicle crashed into their vehicle, forcing them to stop. At least one of the terrorists then exited the vehicle, walked over to the Israelis’ car, and shot them at point-blank range, execution-style. The terrorists then fled towards Shechem.

“It was right behind me, the shooting was from point blank range – it looked terrible,” the head of the Beit El regional council, who saw the attack, told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Security personnel are searching for the shooters.

“Unfortunately, this is a very difficult incident. The government must change the paradigm and move from defensive to offensive. It cannot be that in the middle of the day, terrorists allow themselves to shoot innocent civilians,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich said he happened to drive past the location of the murder several minutes before the shooting.

“My heart is torn with sorrow for the brutal murder of the brothers Hillel and Yigal Yaniv from the settlement of Har Bracha in the terrorist attack in Huwara. I myself passed there a few minutes before the attack, and every day many thousands of Jews pass there on the road. Every Jew is a target for those bloodthirsty terrorists.”

Smotrich echoed calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recall an Israeli delegation from a security summit in Jordan. The meeting is taking place in the Jordanian city of Aqaba, with the participation of officials from the Palestinian Authority, US, Egypt and Jordan. The Israeli delegation is being led by National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar.

“I call on the Prime Minister to return the Israeli delegation from Aqaba immediately,” Smotrich said.

“‘Calm’ will only be achieved when the IDF hits the cities of terror and its perpetrators mercilessly, with tanks and helicopters, in such a way that it will broadcast that the owner of the house has gone mad and will take away their desire to harm us. We will demand an immediate meeting of the cabinet to make decisions,” he said.

TPS contributed to this report.