The Jordan Valley

A female soldier was stabbed, and lightly-to-moderately wounded, near her Jordan Valley base just before noon on Thursday. The attack happened at a bus stop near the base. The terrorist stole her weapon in the process.

After a foot chase, IDF soldiers managed to capture the terrorist and retrieve the weapon, according to Hatzalah without Borders Yo”sh. No shots were fired.

A helicopter was flown into nearby community of Naama to evacuate the soldier, who is in stable condition. She has been taken to a hospital in Jerusalem.

