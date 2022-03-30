Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

Global envoys and leaders across the board, along with local lawmakers, condemned the terror attack Tuesday night that cost the lives of five Israelis, including a police officer.

5 Israelis, Including Police Officer, Die in Bnei Brak Terrorist Shooting, Attacker Identified

A US envoy and a former US envoy both weighed in, as did several international leaders. “Just now hearing reports of another attack in Israel, this time taking the lives of innocent people in Bnei Brak,” Nides tweeted shortly after the attack. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. No one should have to endure such heartbreak.”

Former US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman wrote, “Eleven holy souls murdered this week in Israel by Arab terrorists, including 5 in B’nai Brak just an hour ago. Israel׳s protection of its citizens is its highest priority and I hope it ends this terror wave now. Praying for all the victims and their families.”

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg wrote in a tweet that he was “Deeply appalled and horrified by yet another heinous terror attack in Israel within a few days… Austria firmly stands by Israel,” he wrote.

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan and European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev were among the first to express condemnation.

“It is horrifying to see another terrorist attack so soon after those in Hadera and Be’er Sheva. This time in Bnei Brak, close to my house. My condolences to all those affected – my neighbors. Britain condemns these attacks, and stands with Israel,” Wigan wrote.

Likewise, Tzantchev tweeted, “Another despicable terror attack, which claimed more innocent lives. My thoughts are with the families of the victims & injured. The European Union unequivocally condemns such senseless violence! We stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel in these difficult times. Violence extremism will be defeated.”

Just one day earlier, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland condemned the deadly terror attack by a domestic ISIS terrorist that left two Border Guard Police officers dead and several others wounded.

“Deeply disturbed by the loss of life & injuries in a terror attack in #Hadera last night, the 2nd in Israel within days. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. I repeat that there is no justification for terrorist acts. Violent extremism must be condemned by all,” Wennesland wrote.

Less than a week prior, he condemned a terror attack in Be’er Sheva that left four dead and more injured, writing, “There is no justification for violence or terrorism. It must be condemned by all.” Wennesland noted in his full statement, “This is the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month.”

Israeli Arab MK: ‘Heinous, Indecent Terrorist Crime’

Israeli Arab lawmaker Mansour Abbas, who leads the United Arab (Ra’am) List slammed the attack in a statement posted to Twitter.

“In Bnei Brak, a heinous and indecent terrorist crime took place today, against innocent civilians,” Abbas wrote. “I participate in the grief of the families and wish complete healing to the wounded.

“We all stand together in the face of a murderous wave of terror, there are no differences between us. The streets of Israeli cities are crowded with Arab and Jewish citizens, and anyone who embarks on a vicious killing spree does not notice or differentiate between blood and blood.

“We will not be content with condemnations and messages of condolence, because terrorism does not stop and does not bow its head. We are determined to embark on the path of peace in the face of all extremists, and we are determined to do everything we can to prevent further harm to innocent civilians.

“It is impossible not to notice extremist interest groups that insist on harming the fabric of relations between Jews and Arabs in the country. We won’t allow it. To this I am committed and committed again and again.

“I am committed to all the citizens of the country, our role as leaders is to work with all our might to make sure that the holidays of all of us pass quietly, and that everyone celebrates with their families, wherever they want, without fear. He who gives and all the wishes of our hearts for peace and brotherhood, will indeed come true,” his statement concluded.

Global Jewish Community Condemnation

The European Jewish Congress expressed “shock” at the news of “another despicable terror attack” in Israel.

“We are sickened by the news of yet another terror attack in Israel,” the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto tweeted.

“We are horrified by the recent waves of terror attacks and murder in Israel, including the attack today that took the lives of five innocent people. We pray for the victims, their families and for peace,” wrote Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews likewise tweeted, “We are horrified at the news of yet another deadly terror attack claiming more innocent lives. This appalling violence is a deliberate attempt to sabotage peace and reconciliation in the region. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families.”