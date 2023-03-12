Photo Credit: IDF
Terrorist Weapons captured in Jit intersection attack. Match 12, 2023

Overnight, a number of armed men fired at a Special Forces Golani Reconnaissance Unit patrol that was in a military position near the Jit intersection in Samaria.

The Golani force, which the IDF said was carrying out a “proactive” activity in the area, responded by shooting at the armed men.

The IDF said three terrorists were neutralized during the exchange of fire and another turned himself in and was arrested.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

