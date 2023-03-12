Photo Credit: IDF

Overnight, a number of armed men fired at a Special Forces Golani Reconnaissance Unit patrol that was in a military position near the Jit intersection in Samaria.

שלושת המחבלים שחוסלו הלילה ע"י הלוחמים התותחים של סיירת גולני pic.twitter.com/xjdqlOOaj3 — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 12, 2023

The Golani force, which the IDF said was carrying out a “proactive” activity in the area, responded by shooting at the armed men.

תיעוד נוסף מזירת חיסול המחבלים שיירו לעבר כוחותינו סמוך לצומת ג'ית הלילה וחוסלו במארב של לוחמי סיירת גולני pic.twitter.com/QYYKE15gMi — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 12, 2023

The IDF said three terrorists were neutralized during the exchange of fire and another turned himself in and was arrested.

3 מחבלים שירו לעבר עמדה צבאית סמוך לצומת ג'ית חוסלו ע"י לוחמי סיירת גולני, מחבל נוסף נעצר. כלי הנשק שנתפסו אצל המחבלים pic.twitter.com/lPTzFWJ5oz — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 12, 2023