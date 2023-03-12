Overnight, a number of armed men fired at a Special Forces Golani Reconnaissance Unit patrol that was in a military position near the Jit intersection in Samaria.
שלושת המחבלים שחוסלו הלילה ע"י הלוחמים התותחים של סיירת גולני pic.twitter.com/xjdqlOOaj3
— בז news (@1717Bazz) March 12, 2023
The Golani force, which the IDF said was carrying out a “proactive” activity in the area, responded by shooting at the armed men.
תיעוד נוסף מזירת חיסול המחבלים שיירו לעבר כוחותינו סמוך לצומת ג'ית הלילה וחוסלו במארב של לוחמי סיירת גולני pic.twitter.com/QYYKE15gMi
— בז news (@1717Bazz) March 12, 2023
The IDF said three terrorists were neutralized during the exchange of fire and another turned himself in and was arrested.
3 מחבלים שירו לעבר עמדה צבאית סמוך לצומת ג'ית חוסלו ע"י לוחמי סיירת גולני, מחבל נוסף נעצר. כלי הנשק שנתפסו אצל המחבלים pic.twitter.com/lPTzFWJ5oz
— בז news (@1717Bazz) March 12, 2023