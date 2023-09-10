Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

The Hamas-affiliated Al Ayyash Battalion launched another rocket on Sunday from the terrorist hotbed of Jenin at the Israeli town of Ram-On, in the Gilboa region.

As with the others, the rocket failed to reach its target and landed within Palestinian Authority territory.

The group posted a brief video on its Telegram social media account showing a homemade rocket perched on a makeshift launcher, and a shot of the rocket airborne.

No damage was reported.

The improvised launcher was later found by IDF soldiers at a site adjacent to the town of Silat al-Harithiya.

This is the seventh such attempted attack since May aimed at a Jewish town by the Hamas-linked terror group.