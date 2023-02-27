Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces announced Monday that it is adding another battalion to its forces in Judea and Samaria.

Home Front Command’s 894th Search and Rescue Battalion, which is also trained for light infantry operations, is set for deployment Monday night.

The 202nd Paratrooper Battalion was deployed on Sunday evening and the 435th Battalion of the Givati Brigade and 846th Givati Reconnaissance Battalion were deployed on Monday to the area.

The battalions were deployed to reinforce the troops in the region on Sunday and earlier Monday following a deadly terrorist attack that killed two Jewish brothers as their car stood in traffic on Route 60 in the town of Huwara.

The brutality of the murders, which involved execution-style shooting at point-blank range, enraged Jewish residents in the area, who flooded into Huwara Sunday night and torched homes and businesses in the town in retaliation for the murders.