Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The IDF together with Border Police destroyed the homes of the terrorists who carried out the attacks in the Ariel industrial area and in the village of Al Funduq.

The home of the terrorist Mohammad Zuf who, on November 15, 2022, carried out a combined terrorist attack that included several stabbing and trampling incidents in the Ariel industrial area, in Kfar Khars, in the Ephraim Brigade and on the cross Samaria highway. Three Israelis were killed in the attack, and four others were injured. During the activity, suspects threw stones at the fighters who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Advertisement





Also, forces destroyed in the village of Kfar Haje the house of the terrorist Younes Hilan who carried out a stabbing attack in Kfar Pondok on October 25, 2022, in which the late Shalom Sofer was murdered.

During the activity, suspects shot fireworks, rolled a burning tire and threw stones at the fighters, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

There were no injuries reported to Israeli forces.