Photo Credit: Techiya Ditsheim/TPS

Israeli security forces responding to reports of gunshots at the Ofarim Junction in the Efraim Region killed one terrorist and took two others into custody on Thursday afternoon. Palestinian Authority sources report four wounded terrorists.

An IDF update says the terrorists were throwing stones at cars on road 465, and also threw bottles of paint at the cars to endanger the drivers.

Israeli soldiers ambushed the terror cell near the village of Aboud. No IDF soldiers were wounded in the incident.

One of the live terrorists are being treated by medics and is listed in serious condition. The other is unharmed.