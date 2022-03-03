Photo Credit: IDF

IDF forces launched on Thursday a manhunt for an Arab terrorist responsible for two stabbings attacks in the Arab town of Hizmeh in the past 24 hours.

An Israeli man was stabbed and moderately injured while in Hizmeh on Thursday morning. The victim, 68, was treated by an Israeli medical team and evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem. He reportedly entered a shop in the village to buy cigarettes, where the terrorist waited for him and asked if he was an Arab. When he replied in the negative, the terrorist pulled out a knife and began stabbing him.

On Wednesday evening, an Arab terrorist stabbed and moderately wounded an Israeli man who was shopping in Hizmeh.

MDA stated that its team treated the victim, aged 48, who was suffering from a penetrating wound, and evacuated him to a hospital in Jerusalem.

Hizmeh is situated just north of Jerusalem and has been the scene of terror attacks in the past.

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz stated after the security forces determined that the incident was terrorism-related that “in the current government policy, harming Jews is not considered something to be eradicated and fought. When you turn the motivation to fight Jews and settlers, you forget who the real enemy is and lose the justice of the way to fight it.”

On Thursday afternoon, Gantz will lead a protest demonstration on the security situation demanding the immediate restoration of security in the area.

The protestors are demonstrating against multiple terror attacks that occur in Jerusalem, and in Judea and Samaria on a daily basis. While most attacks end without bodily harm, many do end with significant damage and emotional injury.

In 2021, Arab terrorists carried out some 6,700 terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria alone, of which 61 were shootings, 18 were stabbings, about 1,100 were fire bombings, and about 5,600 were rock-throwing attacks, a sharp increase over the numbers in recent years, according to data recently published by the IDF in December.