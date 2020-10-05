Photo Credit: IDF

A group of Givati fighters stopped a terror attack in progress Monday evening near the Jewish community of Einav, in the catchment area of the IDF’s Menashe Territorial Brigade.

During a routine IDF operation near a military post, “the fighters spotted three terrorists who were hurling Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at the soldiers,” the military said in a statement.

Advertisement



“The fighters responded by firing and one of the terrorists was injured. The other two terrorists managed to escape.”

According to local security personnel, the pair ran in the direction of Kfar Beit Lid, a nearby Arab village.

There were no injuries reported among Israeli forces.