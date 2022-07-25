Photo Credit: Adiel Sharabi / TPS

Israeli military forces prevented a Palestinian Authority terrorist from carrying out an attack Monday in the community of Migdal Oz, near the Gush Etzion junction.

The terrorist, who was arrested in the community of Migdal Oz, first used a Molotov cocktail to set fire to vegetation on the outskirts of the community.

Armed with a gun and an improvised explosive device (IED), the terrorist then hid in the bushes, waiting to ambush the Israeli forces summoned to extinguish the flames.

But the terrorist’s plan backfired, because when the forces arrived, they spotted the terrorist hiding in the bushes, arrested him and seized his gun and homemade bomb.

Arab terrorists have made numerous attempts to attack the residents of Migdal Oz and the military forces who protect them.