Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS
Scene of the terror attack near Elon Moreh. June 2, 2021

Israeli forces were successful in capturing an Arab terrorist who carried out a shooting attack near the Israeli community of Elon Moreh in Samaria on Wednesday night.

The terrorist fired at a car driving in the area and damaged it, but no one was injured in the attack.

The army and security forces chased the terrorist during the night, during which a suspect carrying a weapon was apprehended.

The IDF stated Thursday that a preliminary investigation shows that the apprehended suspect acted independently and was not part of a terror cell or terror organization.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

