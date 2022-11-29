Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders
Huge rock smashed a windshield in stone-throwing attack by terrorists, August 18, 2019.

A 14-year-old Jewish girl was injured Tuesday in a stone-throwing attack that took place near the Palestinian Authority village of Beit Ummar.

The girl was traveling in a car on Highway 60 that was targeted by the terrorists as it passed the village, which is located between Gush Etzion and Kiryat Arba.

Advertisement

Road terror continued to plague Israeli motorists on the roads in Judea and Samaria during the day, with vehicles damaged in three separate stone-throwing attacks.

One of the vehicles was a public bus that was attacked near Anat. In other attacks, terrorists hurled rocks at a bus and other vehicles traveling near the Maale Amos intersection.

In addition, a terrorist hurled rocks at Israeli vehicles traveling between the Paduel interchange and the Gitti Avisher intersection.

No physical injuries were reported in the other attacks.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Children Attacked by Terrorists in Hebron
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR