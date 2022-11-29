Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

A 14-year-old Jewish girl was injured Tuesday in a stone-throwing attack that took place near the Palestinian Authority village of Beit Ummar.

The girl was traveling in a car on Highway 60 that was targeted by the terrorists as it passed the village, which is located between Gush Etzion and Kiryat Arba.

Road terror continued to plague Israeli motorists on the roads in Judea and Samaria during the day, with vehicles damaged in three separate stone-throwing attacks.

One of the vehicles was a public bus that was attacked near Anat. In other attacks, terrorists hurled rocks at a bus and other vehicles traveling near the Maale Amos intersection.

In addition, a terrorist hurled rocks at Israeli vehicles traveling between the Paduel interchange and the Gitti Avisher intersection.

No physical injuries were reported in the other attacks.