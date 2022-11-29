Photo Credit: Bashi Darshan / TPS
A young Israeli boy taken to the hospital by MDA medics after being attacked in Hebron, Nov. 29, 2022

Three Israeli children were attacked Tuesday evening by Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists near the Givat Gal neighborhood in Hebron, according to TPS.

The terrorists beat the children, hurled rocks at them and aimed pepper spray at them, the news agency reported.

Advertisement

One of the victims, a 12-year-old boy, was evacuated to a hospital by Magen David Adom medics who reported he suffered multiple injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The third child, a 10-year-old boy, did not require medical care.

Earlier in the day, a 14-year-old Jewish girl was wounded by Palestinian Authority terrorists who hurled rocks at the vehicle in which she was a passenger as it passed the terrorist hotbed village of Beit Ummar, about 15 minutes away from Hebron.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBureaucracy’s Democrat Majority Made America A One-Party Government
Next articleIsraeli Girl Injured in Palestinian Authority Road Terror
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR