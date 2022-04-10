Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

At least one Israel Border Guard Police officer was wounded Sunday afternoon in an attack by a female Arab terrorist in Hebron.

The terrorist stabbed the officer after arriving at one of the checkpoints where Border Guard Police are stationed, near the Cave of the Patriarchs, according to a Border Guard Police spokesperson.

Other officers at the scene opened fire and neutralized the attacker.

The wounded officer is reported to be in good condition.

Suicide by Soldier in Separate Incident

In a related incident in the Arab town of Husan near Bethlehem earlier in the day, a 47-year-old Palestinian Authority widow committed “suicide by soldier” near a cluster of Jewish communities in Gush Etzion, a 15-minute car ride away.

Ghada Ibrahim Ali al-Sabiteen approached a group of IDF soldiers in what the forces said was a suspicious manner, and refused to stop when they told her to do so. Al-Sabiteen, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by the forces when she continued to approach.

“The force opened fire on her as part of a suspect arrest procedure that included firing into the air,” the IDF said in a statement. “After she did not stop, the soldiers fired at her lower body.”

She was given medical treatment at the scene before she was taken to a local hospital in nearby Beit Jala, where the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said she died due to loss of blood from a bullet wound to her thigh.

As of April 10, 14 people have been murdered in terrorist attacks against Israelis, with at least 30 more wounded, in a total of three terrorist shooting attacks, eight stabbings, and three ramming attacks. Thirteen terrorists have been neutralized, according to the News From the Field site.