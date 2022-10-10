Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah

A 30-year-old Israeli security guard remained in critical, “unstable” condition on Monday after being shot in the head and wounded this past Saturday night by an Arab terrorist in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat.

The victim underwent surgery following the attack.

One Dead, One Wounded in Shuafat, Jerusalem Terror Attack

Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center spokesperson Natalie Handelsman Mizrachi said in a statement on Monday evening, “He is sedated and ventilated in the neurosurgery intensive care unit; his family members are by his side every moment.”

Israel Border Guard Police Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18, was murdered in the attack. A third soldier sustained mild wounds in the attack as well.

The terrorist, 22-year-old Udai Tamimi of Shuafat exited a vehicle as it pulled up to the local checkpoint and opened fire at point-blank range, targeting Lazar, her fellow security guard, and others in a group of security personnel at the site.

According to a report by Ynet, preliminary results from the investigation that followed showed that Tamimi fired eight bullets before his gun jammed. The attack took place during a change of shifts at the crossing.

The day after the attack, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visited the scene. “We are meeting under painful circumstances, but this is my chance to thank you – the commanders and the soldiers – thank you for the work you do year round,” Kochavi told Lazar’s fellow soldiers.

““At this moment, I want to send my condolences to the family. I strengthen and embrace you. You, the soldiers, are our first line of defense. Thanks to you, terrorist attacks are prevented on a daily basis. Be proud of what you do. With all the difficulty, I wish you all a happy holiday. Continue to defend and take care of the citizens of Israel through your work,” he added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told soldiers and police officers at the crossing during a visit Monday with Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman and other senior officials that security personnel will “soon lay hands on the terrorist and on those who assisted him,” his office said.

According to a report by Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster, Tamimi’s brother turned himself in on Sunday to Israeli security forces.

Israel Police, Border Guard Police officers, Shin Bet intelligence agents, IDF soldier and special ops personnel have been searching for Tamimi in a joint operation since the attack. They have been facing local roadblocks and attacks with rocks, Molotov cocktails and live fireworks. IDF soldiers are using riot dispersal methods in response.

One police officer was wounded by rocks hurled by the attackers.

As of Monday evening, at least 20 arrests were made, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency. Among those arrested were Tamimi’s mother and father.