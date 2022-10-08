Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A 19-year-old female soldier was killed in a terror attack on Saturday night, at the Shuafat checkpoint in Jerusalem. The family has been informed. A civilian guard, age 30, was seriously wounded with a head wound. He is undergoing surgery at Hadassah Ein Karem.

The terrorists arrived by car, and then at least one of the terrorist opened fire and then escaped on foot. The attack happend at 9:10 PM.

Advertisement



A United Hatzalah ambulance team is responding to a shooting incident that took place at the Shuafat checkpoint and are currently treating two people. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Chaim Attias who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “We are currently treating one person approximately 20 years in age who is in critical condition and another person who is in serious condition.”

Police announced that 3 terrorists were involved in the terror attack at the Shuafat checkpoint. Police also say they know the identities of all the terrorists. There are reports that three suspects from Beit Hanina in Jerusalem have been arrested. It is unclear if the driver of the car was involved or just unwittingly gave the terrorists a ride.

There is also a report of an attempted ramming near A-Tur. Soldiers opened fire on the vehicle. The terrorist was reportedly neutralized. It does not appear that this was the same vehicle in the Shuafat attack.

רגעים לאחר פיגוע הירי במחסום שועפאט pic.twitter.com/Ryio2DoXpE — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 8, 2022

תיעוד נוסף מהפיגוע במחסום שועפאט, המחבלים ימ”ש הצליחו להמלט עם רכבם pic.twitter.com/IP8IJ4trkg — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 8, 2022

Arabs in Shuafat are celebrating the attack, as well as attacking security forces with fireworks.

שועפאט מחבלים יורים זיקוקים על כוחותינו pic.twitter.com/eV3dBC7juD — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 8, 2022

ערבים ב- שועפאט חוגגים את הפיגוע הערב pic.twitter.com/YJkcuAadPm — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 8, 2022

Police are on high alert for additional attacks in Jerusalem.