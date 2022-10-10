Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons / US House of Representatives

Two teens, Joel Murphy and Elijah Robinson, were shot, in what the NY Post is describing as a possible gang related drive-by shooting outside the Long Island Home of Representative Lee Zeldin (District 1) on Sunday.

After being shot the two stumbled onto Zeldin’s front yard. Zeldin’s two daughters were home alone at the time. One of the bullets hit Zeldin’s home.

Advertisement



Zeldin, a Republican, is running against Governor Kathy Hochul in November.