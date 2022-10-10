Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid has strongly condemned the renewed and intensive bombardment by Russia of Ukrainian cities in the wake of the bombing and damaging of the Kerch Strait Bridge which connects Russia to Crimea. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the bombing of the bridge which had a section destroyed as a terrorist attack.

Yair Lapid issued a statement saying, “I strongly condemn the Russian attacks on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. I send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the Ukrainian people.”

President Putin is said to be angry with Lapid because the Prime Minister condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it a war crime when it began in March. Lapid was Israel’s Foreign Minister at the time and not yet its Prime Minister.