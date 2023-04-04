Photo Credit: Unit4ed Hatzalah

Two soldiers were stabbed by the entrance to the Tzrifin military base in the Israeli city of Rishon LeTziyon on Tuesday morning.

Police announced shortly afterwards that the suspect was in custody.

Magen David Adom emergency responders treated two soldiers with moderate and light stab wounds. MDA said both were conscious and transferred to the Shamir Medical Center.

Security forces are checking the vehicle that the terrorist arrived in.

MDA paramedic Moshe Galbstein, who was the first to arrive at the scene, said, “There was a lot of commotion in the place. One of the wounded was lying on the sidewalk and the other wounded was sitting next to him. They were conscious and suffered from stab wounds on their bodies. We gave them initial medical treatment that included dressing and stopping bleeding. We quickly put them in the intensive care unit and evacuated them to the nearby hospital with one of them in serious condition and the other in mild condition. The security forces at the scene neutralized the terrorist.”