Photo Credit: MDA

At least two Israelis were wounded Thursday evening in a terror attack that took place near the Mizmoriya checkpoint, on the southern side of eastern Jerusalem.

One terrorist, who arrived at the checkpoint armed with a knife, stabbed the two victims before being neutralized by security personnel at the scene.

Paramedics with the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service treated a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old male before both were taken to nearby Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with moderate wounds.

Both of the victims were conscious at the time, according to MDA.

The terrorist was critically wounded and died of his injuries shortly thereafter.