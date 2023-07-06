Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/Flash90

Following the deadly terror attack in Kedumim this afternoon, the Shabak released a statement that the terrorist did not have a security history, and they are continuing their investigation.

Elchanan Groner of Hakol Hayehudi took exception to their statement pointing out some minor details the security service seems to have missed [Translated]:

“Tell us, dear people of the Shabak, how [is the terrorist] without a security background if he is a son of a known Hamas family, His Facebook [page] with support for incitement. His cousin committed a [terror] attack in Tel Aviv a few months ago, his uncle was from Yahya Ayish’s gang and committed a bomb terror attack in 1993, his father is a senior Hamas official in Kfar Kivia. What else does an Arab need to get a “security background” definition?”

And here is a picture of the terrorist with his Hamas colors and gun: