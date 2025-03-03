Photo Credit: MDA
The scene at the Haifa train station following a terrorist stabbing of five, March 3, 2025.

Five people were wounded in a stabbing attack at Haifa’s HaMifrats train central station Monday. A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead, and four others were injured, including a man and a woman in their 30s, a 15-year-old boy, all in serious condition, and a 70-year-old woman in moderate condition.

The MDA Spokesperson reported: “At 9:53 AM, a report was received at MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Carmel region regarding several people injured in a stabbing terror attack. According to initial reports, MDA EMTs and paramedics are treating five patients: one in critical condition, three in serious condition, and one in moderate condition.”

MDA Spokesperson later updated on the report on the stabbing terror attack in Haifa: “MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced a 70-year-old male dead and are currently treating four patients: three in serious condition—a male and female in their 30s, and a 15-year-old male—and a 70-year-old female in moderate condition.”

The police announced that a terrorist was shot and killed. There are suspicions, which are being investigated, that another person may have been injured by a shot fired at the terrorist.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.