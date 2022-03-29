Photo Credit: MDA

Four Israelis were reported murdered Tuesday night in a terrorist shooting attack on Hashnayim Street in the haredi religious city of Bnei Brak.

The attacker opened fire while riding a motorcycle, according to multiple reports.

A fifth victim was said to be in critical condition, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service. He was evacuated to nearby Beilinson Medical Center.

The terrorist, who was reportedly seen using a Kalashnikov assault weapon, was neutralized. Police helicopters are searching for a second armed terrorist who reportedly is still at large.

More details to follow.