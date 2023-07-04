Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Pinchas Rosen street, Tel Aviv, following a terror attack. July 4, 2023

Seven people have been wounded in a terror attack in Tel Aviv. The attack happened on Tuesday, just after 1 PM on Pinchas Rosen street. Some of the wounded are in serious condition. The terrorist was shot and eliminated by a civilian.

Witnesses say the terrorist rammed his car into a bus stop, and then exited his car with a knife and began stabbing people. The terrorist was then shot and killed by a civilian in the area (that was the gunfire that was reported to have been heard at the scene).

7 people were wounded in the attack. Three are in serious condition, including one who was reportedly stabbed in the neck, two are in moderate condition, two are lightly wounded. To quell the rumors, no one besides the terrorist was shot. Update: The victim who was stabbed is still in serious condition, but is not stable.

The terrorist is a resident of a village in the southern Mount Hebron region. He crossed into pre-67 Israel by obtaining medical permits.

