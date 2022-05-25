A terrorist decided to open fire on the Gush Etzion tunnel road on Tuesday evening. The tunnel road is the main road connecting southern Jerusalem to Gush Etzion.

The terrorist fired multiple shots from a handgun towards the tunnel crossing point from the nearby Walleja road, as an accomplice filmed him. They uploaded the video online.

Advertisement

No one was injured in this shooting, which was an estimated 300 meters away from the crossing.

Residents of Gush Etzion have been reporting constant shooting and explosions from the Bethlehem area for weeks.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFocus On Replacement Theory
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...