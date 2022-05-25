<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N3skYWBRHeI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

A terrorist decided to open fire on the Gush Etzion tunnel road on Tuesday evening. The tunnel road is the main road connecting southern Jerusalem to Gush Etzion.

The terrorist fired multiple shots from a handgun towards the tunnel crossing point from the nearby Walleja road, as an accomplice filmed him. They uploaded the video online.

No one was injured in this shooting, which was an estimated 300 meters away from the crossing.

Residents of Gush Etzion have been reporting constant shooting and explosions from the Bethlehem area for weeks.