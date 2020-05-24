Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / TPS

A Palestinian Authority (PA) police officer has been named as a suspect in a terrorist attack on Israeli motorists in Samaria on Wednesday, the IDF said.

An Israeli man was traveling through the Arab town of Huwara with two boys in the car when they were approached by an Arab who pointed a handgun at them and pulled the trigger several times. No shots were fired.

The Israeli motorist got out of the car and fired two shots in the air from his personal weapon, sending the terrorist fleeing.

There were no casualties in the incident.

Several hours later, an IDF spokesperson stated that the incident was being investigated as a terror attack.

Huwara has been the site of multiple terror attacks.