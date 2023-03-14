Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

The Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, which has satellite cells in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, on Monday called for the start of a third intifada by Arabs with Israeli citizens.

PIJ spokesperson Abu Hamza issued the call following large-scale military drills held by the terrorist organization in northern Gaza.

“The Islamic Jihad will wear down the stupid enemy by launching rockets in its direction, and the organization has many other means of warfare that will hurt the enemy,” he said.

“We call on all fighters among our people and the free people in [Judea and Samaria] and in Israel to mobilize for this war, to create a general intifada that will create the basis for an end to our enemy and its expulsion from all of Palestine,” he continued.

“We will turn the so-called Gaza Envelope with its cities and colonies into a place that cannot be lived in, and we will launch rockets to ever further distances,” he added.

This call to arms is periodically repeated by every Gaza and Palestinian Authority terrorist organization, most of which are generously supported by Iran.

As it often does, Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization joined with its ally in the declaration, albeit informally.

One Hamas spokesperson in Jericho who declined to be named told Reuters, “All the signs are that the intifada is coming. There is a new generation of people who believe the only solution is armed struggle.

“The number of fighters is growing all the time and the enemy needs to know that violence against our people and our camps is increasing their number, not reducing it,” a gunman from the recently-established ‘Jenin Brigade’ told Reuters.

The Israel Defense Forces have spent the last year trying to reduce Palestinian Authority terror incidents through its Operation Break the Wave, following a significant upswing in deadly attacks on Israelis that started with last year’s Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

More than 40 Israelis and foreign nations were killed in Palestinian Authority terrorist attacks in Israel as well as in Judea and Samaria – and that comes in addition to the daily rock-throwing attacks by road terrorists aiming to kill Israelis by targeting their vehicles as they travel on main arteries.

Ramadan, which is always a trigger for escalating terrorism aimed at Israelis, is set to begin again in just one week, on the evening of March