Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israel Police sent another bomb squad on Sunday to neutralize an improvised explosive device (IED) that floated its way to the yard of a home in the southern Israeli city of Netivot, in the western Negev.

The homemade bomb was attached to a cluster of balloons launched by terrorists from Gaza, one of dozens of explosive missives sent on their way to set fires and cause damage and destruction in the Jewish State.

בחצר בית בנתיבות אותר בלון תבערה. לא נגרם נזק ואין נפגעים@pozailov1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 16, 2020

Advertisement



In this particular case, no property damage was reported and there were no injuries, according to Israel’s Kann News public broadcasting network.

By 8 pm Sunday evening, at least 28 fires were reported in southern Israel in connection with the day’s IED balloon bombs launched from Gaza.

Another round of riots are expected to break out along the border security fence at around 10 pm by the so-called “night terror units” led by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

The rioters are hurling burning tires and using homemade bombs, live fireworks and various types of grenades as ammunition to throw at IDF soldiers and at the security fence in their efforts to breach the border between Gaza and southern Israel.