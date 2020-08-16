Photo Credit: Sliman Khader / Flash 90

Muslim worshipers carefully prepared the path that Jews must walk in the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem early Sunday morning, following morning prayers on site at the Al Aqsa Mosque. (ed. note: One visitor claimed it was a member of the supervising Islamic Waqf Council that oversees the compound that scattered the glass.)

In order to maximize injury to any Jews who walk shoe-less, the Muslims scattered clear shards of glass, knowing religious Jews observe the Torah ban on wearing leather shoes on the place where the holy Temples were destroyed.

Israel Police were equally helpful: according to Israeli journalist Arnon Segal, police officers barred Jewish visitors to the site from clearing the broken glass, despite it presenting an obvious danger to the group and those visitors to follow.

שימו לב לנוהל שמתחיל להיות קבוע בהר הבית.מוסלמים מפזרים זכוכיות(שימו לב למרחקים)במסלול ההליכה של היהודים על מנת לפצוע את העולים שמגיעים יחפים. pic.twitter.com/zdldCNQmb4 — סטודנטים למען הר הבית (@templemountstud) August 16, 2020

There were no visible consequences meted out by Israel Police or anyone else, to anyone, Muslim worshipers and/or the members of the Islamic Waqf, in response to the clear intent to harm the Jewish visitors to the site, considered one of the holiest in the Jewish faith.