Photo Credit: Google Maps

A rocket alert sounded in the Bedouin village of Abu Qrenat, a southern Negev region not far from the town of Dimona. Dimona is the location of an Israeli nuclear facility. The alert sounded at 1:41 AM.

Residents of the area report hearing a loud explosion that shook their homes.

Around the same time, residents as far as Jerusalem, Modi’in, and Be’er Sheva also reported hearing a loud explosion.

According to Boaz Golan of 0404, a surface-to-air missile was launched by the Syrian at an aircraft. A Patriot missile was launched at it, but failed to intercept the rocket. The rocket continued on until it fell near the Bedouin village.

According to Golan, the missile was not targeting Dimona.

Israel Army Radio said there are no reports of damage or wounded.

The IDF is currently searching for where the rocket landed.

There are now unconfirmed reports of an attack on Damascus, Syria.

Earlier in the day, two planes from Iran landed in Damascus, which usually indicates a shipment of weapons was sent over.