Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Iron Dome anti-missile defense battery set up in the southern Israeli city of Sderot fires an intercepting missile.

IDF Iron Dome fighters intercepted at least one rocket fired at a populated area in southern Israel by Gaza terrorists shortly after 8 pm Sunday evening.

No one was injured and no property damage was reported.

Two rockets at southern Israel were also fired about half an hour earlier in an initial, separate attack at around 7:10 pm.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren sent hundreds of families living along the southern border racing for bomb shelters.

Both of those rockets landed in open areas, according to the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson.

There were no injuries and no damage reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
