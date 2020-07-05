Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

IDF Iron Dome fighters intercepted at least one rocket fired at a populated area in southern Israel by Gaza terrorists shortly after 8 pm Sunday evening.

For the second time today, a rocket was fired from #Gaza into #Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted the rocket. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 5, 2020

Advertisement



No one was injured and no property damage was reported.

Two rockets at southern Israel were also fired about half an hour earlier in an initial, separate attack at around 7:10 pm.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren sent hundreds of families living along the southern border racing for bomb shelters.

Both of those rockets landed in open areas, according to the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson.

There were no injuries and no damage reported.