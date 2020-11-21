Photo Credit: courtesy, Hof Ashkelon Region Security

A factory in the industrial area of the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon was damaged Saturday night (November 21) when it was hit by shrapnel from an exploding rocket.

The rocket was launched from northern Gaza shortly after 9:30 pm, triggering the Red Alert rocket warning siren, which sent residents in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon racing for cover.

Last year the population of Ashkelon was 144,073, making it the third largest city in Israel’s southern district, and providing Gaza terrorists with tens of thousands of live targets.

With just a few seconds in which to find a bomb shelter, Ashkelonians waste no time asking questions. They grab their kids and run — even if it means waking their babies and hauling them out of a sound sleep from their beds.

This time they were lucky: according to the Israel Defense Forces, only one rocket was launched by terrorists in northern Gaza, and it landed in an “open area” in the city.

Apparently, the area wasn’t quite “open” enough to escape damage to someone’s business and livelihood. But at least, miraculously, no one was physically injured.

This time.