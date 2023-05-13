Photo Credit: Abu Ali English / Twitter screenshot

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization continued to fire rockets at Israel from Gaza during the day and on into the night on Saturday, targeting civilians in Sderot, the Gaza Envelope, Netivot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Holon, Rishon Lezion and more.

Meanwhile in southern #Israeli city of Netivot, an unexploded PIJ rocket. pic.twitter.com/SLWIMZy1eu — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) May 13, 2023

The terror group fired particularly heavy barrages of rocket fire about 15 minutes before an alleged ceasefire that was to go into effect at 10 pm Saturday night, targeting central and southern Israel.

“We repeat and remind you that it’s not over until it’s over,” the Ashdod municipality wrote in a message sent Saturday night to the city’s residents. “The last rocket can do just as much damage as the first rocket. Continue to obey the directives of the Home Front Command and stay near protected spaces. Remember: Home Front Command guidelines save lives.”

At least three people were injured while racing for shelter in Bat Yam and Holon following the 15-minute barrage of rocket fire, which temporarily fell silent at 10 pm, when a ceasefire was to go into effect.

The silence was punctured by rocket fire at 10:07 pm and again at 10:11 pm, targeting Sderot, Sapir College and elsewhere in the Gaza Envelope.

“National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, under the guidance of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and expressed the State of Israel’s appreciation for Egypt’s vigorous efforts to bring about a ceasefire,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement late Saturday night.

“The head of the NSC clarified that Israel’s response to the Egyptian initiative means “quiet will be answered with quiet, and if Israel is attacked it will continue to do everything it needs to do in order to defend itself.”

While terrorists were firing rockets at Israel, Israeli combat aircraft were busy bombing terrorist targets in Gaza.

Among the other targets, IAF aircraft hit two underground rocket launchers and a PIJ military post used to train terrorists in Gaza, according to the IDF spokesperson.

כלי טיס של צה"ל תקפו לפני זמן קצר שש מפקדות מבצעיות ששימשו פעילים של היחידה הרקטית בארגון הטרור הג'יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני ברצועת עזה. המפקדות שימשו את היחידה לתכנון ושליטה על הירי הרקטי שמכוון לעבר שטח ישראל, ומאחת מהן התנהלה לחימה במבצעים "שומר החומות" ו"עלות השחר">> pic.twitter.com/CxtDZu13vu — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 13, 2023

“IDF aircraft attacked six operational headquarters used by the operatives of the PIJ rocket unit in Gaza,” the IDF said in a statement. “The headquarters were used by the unit to plan and control the rocket fire aimed at Israeli territory, and from one of them fighting was conducted during Operations “Guardian of the Walls” and “Dawn.

“One of the headquarters attacked by IDF was used by those responsible for the production of rockets from the rocket unit whose commander, Ali Ali and his deputy, Ahmed Abu Daqa, were eliminated earlier this week.”

More than 1,300 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow this past Tuesday.

As of 7:45 pm Saturday night, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service reported that its medics had treated six people during the day, including five with physical injuries and one with severe anxiety.

Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, MDA said its teams provided medical treatment to a total of 71 people, including 27 with physical injuries and 44 with severe anxiety and shock. The 27 casualties included two fatalities: a woman around 80 years old, who was killed Thursday in a direct hit on a building in Rehovot, and an agricultural worker from Gaza who had a permit to work in southern Israel and who was killed when a rocket landed near the hothouse where he was working in Shokeda.