The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires Tamir interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 11, 2021.

After a few hours of relative quiet, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups resumed rocket fire against Israeli civilians.

The Red Alert rocket siren activated in Israel’s border communities near Gaza, and the coastal city of Ashkelon.

It’s not yet clear whether anyone was physically hurt in the attacks.

Two hours earlier, an armed drone launched by Hamas exploded near a border community. There were no physical injuries in the attack.

Around the same time, Gaza terror groups launched dozens of rockets at southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv — where the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system activated to down a rocket heading directly for the city’s residents.

