Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

A terrorist was neutralized near the Argaman junction on Road 90 in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday afternoon, according the IDF. One Border Policeman has been wounded in the attack.

The terror attack comes just after another shooting at a restaurant in the same area. It was initially believed that the first shooting was a fight between two Arabs, when one showed up at the Jewish-owned “Tzipora” restaurant where the second man worked at and opened fire, until his gun jammed.

According to police, the terrorist opened fire on the security forces who were searching for him, hitting one of the Border Policemen in the arm. The Border Police returned fire, neutralizing (killing) the terrorist.

The wounded policeman has been transported to the hospital. Security forces are continuing to search the area to rule out the presence of any additional terrorists in the area.